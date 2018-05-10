This 'Pollen Bomb' Is Every Allergy Sufferer's Worst Nightmare

Allergy sufferers, be warned.

Just watching this video may make you sneeze.

Eric Henderson sent a gigantic cloud of pollen into the air after tapping a tree trunk with his backhoe in Millville, New Jersey.

“When my husband said the pollen’s bad, I probably should’ve taken his word for it,” Henderson’s wife, Jennifer, wrote on Facebook Monday. “Crazy!”

The above clip has now gone viral, with more than 4.7 million views.

The video also was shared on Twitter by The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel, who called it a “pollen bomb.”

Seidel’s post prompted many people to make the same point in reply:

