Pope Francis Offers Partial Apology To Clergy Sex Abuse Victims After Demand For 'Proof'

Pope Francis partially apologized for last week’s brusque attack on victims of clergy sex abuse ― but he continued supporting a controversial Chilean bishop accused of protecting a pedophile priest.

On board a papal flight from Peru to Rome late Sunday, the pontiff acknowledged to journalists that his demand to see “proof” that Bishop Juan Barros Madrid was complicit in abuse against minors could have hit victims like a “slap in the face.” He said he realized later that his words on Thursday implied that victims’ accusations of sexual abuse are only credible with concrete evidence.

“To hear that the pope says to their face, ‘Bring me a letter with proof,’ is a slap in the face” that he didn’t intend, the pope said, according to The Associated Press.

Francis apologized for asking for “proof,” but suggested the testimony of victims against Barros is still not enough.

“I can’t condemn [Barros] because I don’t have evidence. But I’m also convinced that he’s innocent,” the pope said, according to AP.

Francis said “covering up abuse is an abuse in itself,” according to Catholic News. But if he punished Barros without moral certainty, “I would be committing the crime of a bad judge.”

Advocates for victims of clergy sex abuse were stunned and angered last week by Francis’ impassioned defense of Barros. Some victims say Barros was aware of and even observed abuse carried out by his former mentor, the Rev. Fernando Karadima. In 2011, the Vatican found Karadima guilty of sexually abusing boys.

When asked about the controversy by reporters in Iquique, Chile, on Jan. 18, Francis said, “The day someone brings me proof against Bishop Barros, then I will talk. But there is not one single piece of evidence. It is all slander. Is that clear?”

Juan Carlos Cruz, one of Karadima’s most vocal victims, was angered by Francis’ demand for “proof.”

“As if I could have taken a selfie or photo while Karadima abused me and others with Juan Barros standing next to him watching everything,” Cruz wrote on Twitter, according to a BBC translation.

Other advocates for victims told HuffPost that they feared Francis’ words would discourage survivors from coming forward because of a lack of evidence. In cases of child sexual abuse, there often is little evidence beyond the testimony of the victim.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of the online database BishopAccountability.org, said in a statement last week that she believes the burden of proof rests on the church, not the victims.

“Who knows how many victims now will decide to stay hidden, for fear they too will be attacked as slanderers?” Doyle said.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston and the chairman of the Vatican’s commission on sexual abuse, also was critical of the pope’s comments, saying in a statement that he understands how Francis’ words were a “source of great pain for survivors of sexual abuse by clergy or any other perpetrator.”