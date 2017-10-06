Pope Francis Reveals Another Fundamental Misunderstanding Of Gender Identity

But for the church, gender is ordained by God and manifested through a person’s biology. In 2000, the Vatican sent confidential letters about its stance on gender confirmation surgery to the world’s Catholic bishops, declaring that such procedures do not alter a person’s sex in the eyes of the church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church, a summary of church doctrine, makes no reference to issues of transgender identity. But there is one section on “body integrity,” which states that “except when performed for strictly therapeutic medical reasons, directly intended amputations, mutilations, and sterilizations performed on innocent persons are against the moral law.”

But DeBernardo protested this framing, arguing that transgender individuals who choose to transition often do so after years of “discernment with medical, psychological, and spiritual authorities.”

“To say that transgender people are acting against the plan of God is actually itself a rejection of God’s plan for these sacred human beings,” he said.