Pope Francis Urges America To Care For Its Dreamers And Immigrants

“A good pro-lifer understands that family is the cradle of life, and that its unity must be defended,” Francis said during the wide-ranging interview.

American Catholic bishops have also been outspoken about Trump’s plans, calling the cancellation of the DACA program “reprehensible.”

Speaking on Thursday, Francis said that American bishops have kept him aware of Dreamers’ situation and suffering.

“I know that many people help you, and that there are people who don’t want you,” Francis said. He then spoke about how he was also the son of immigrants. Francis’ parents were Italian immigrants to Argentina, where the pope was born.