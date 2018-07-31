People On Twitter Are Decoding What Popular Dating Profile Lines Really Mean

We all take some liberties when describing our personalities on dating profiles. If you’re as tightly wound as a Slinky, you’re obviously not going to describe yourself as “chill” ― but you might say you’re “really organized” and “Type A.”
As a tweet from Daily Beast journalist Erin Ryan reminds us, cutting through those euphemisms and deciphering what people really mean takes some practice:
Yep. Swipe right on “laid-back” dudes with a thing for baseball hats at your own peril.
Ryan’s observation spurred a lively discussion of other dating site bio lines. Below, we rounded up some of our favorites.
"I'm an open book, ask me anything!" means "I don't care enough to describe myself in anyway meaningful way, so ask me 20 questions and do all the work trying to pull some semblance of a personality out of me."— Michael Falero (@michaelfalero) July 31, 2018
*Hat = has no hair— ChristianH (@chertz) July 31, 2018
*Sunglasses = face is jacked and doesn’t match the torso
“Swimmer’s build” = Shamu is also a swimmer.
“Activism” = is performatively woke by showing up at protests to take Instagram photos.
“Running” = was desperate to fill in space.
"old fashioned gentleman" = will yell at you at the drop of the hat, and probably ask for nudes— Erica Wilkinson (@EverywhereErica) July 31, 2018
"chivalrous" = neckbeard
doesn't want someone who causes drama=he will cause enough drama on his own— Alyssa Jacobsen (@jacoal7) July 31, 2018
“Just a normal, easy-going guy.” - I have no personality and I would also like for you to do all the things my mother does for me, with a side of very boring sex.— Lacey (@lacey1211) July 31, 2018
“I’m not like all the other guys on here.” = I’m exactly like all of the other guys on here.
"Looking for a girl who doesn't take herself too seriously" is always code for "pls have zero personal or sexual boundaries"— Lauren Halvorsen (@halvorsen) July 31, 2018
“Sunrise yoga” (not trying to generalize)= player— Tehani (@telizs3) July 31, 2018
“Open minded” usually means “has no opinions,” too.— Bill Glover (@Redrage1972) July 30, 2018
“Adventurous”: I get very drunk and leave my phone in the back of cabs a lot— International House of Brooke 🌻 (@bkerogers) July 31, 2018
“Soulful”: I will starting sobbing and ruin your friend’s birthday party
“Artsy”: I do acid. Like, a bunch of acid.
“Loves to travel and has been to XX number of countries”= rich parents— Tehani (@telizs3) July 31, 2018
Whereas "outdoorsy" is profile-ese for, "won't get literally any pop culture references, ever."— AngYouDontStop (@AngelaBarian) July 30, 2018
“Loves camping” : Hasn’t been camping in 7.5 years— case (@WhiskeyThrottIe) July 31, 2018
"Not all who wander are lost" is dating profile-else for "I have no original thoughts."— LeBron Jeremy (@50megatonFbomb) July 30, 2018