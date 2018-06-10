Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani spurred criticism from the sex work community for comments he made about the porn industry.

Many in the adult industry used social media to explain just why the recent remarks by Giuliani, who serves as one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, were sexist and sex-negative, not to mention dead wrong about what they do for a living.

Giuliani made the controversial remarks Wednesday in an attempt to discredit adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who is suing the president over a dispute stemming from a brief affair she alleges she had with Trump in 2005. Along with asserting that Daniels lacks “credibility” due to her profession, Giuliani said, “I’m sorry I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who... isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

Five adult film performers gave HuffPost their response to the attack on their “credibility.”

“The only people I am screwing are consenting individuals on film and not an entire country.”

Photo Courtesy of BSG PR

“This is such a recycled, old fashioned, garbage argument about porn. This has been my job... I mean *ahem* my career for over 15 years now, and I don’t just sell my body. Joanna Angel is a public persona. So much more comes with the package than just my tits ― my barely B cups are certainly not what keeps my empire alive. I put my entire soul out on the line and some people like it and some people don’t, much like what a politician does. However, the only people I am screwing are consenting individuals on film and not an entire country. ”

“Women working in the adult film industry are extremely career-minded.”

Photo Courtesy of BSG PR

“Giuliani says porn stars aren’t “career women”? Women working in the adult film industry are extremely career-minded. We build our brand, our own websites, acquire endorsements, etc. We also have families, other jobs, degrees, talents, skills, aspirations, work ethic, etc. How could he accuse us of not being “women of substance”? The career path a woman chooses doesn’t make her any less credible because of what she does for a living. The fact that Giuliani is openly spreading this narrative as well is disgusting, and opens the doors for other people to treat us like he does. It’s 2018, we should be breaking stereotypes against ALL women instead of using them to discredit and disrespect women.”

Lotus Lain “We are among the most honest, brave, direct and upfront people I have ever met in my life. ”

Taryn Carter

“Giuliani’s words about Stormy Daniels’ profession giving her no credibility are absolutely laughable considering the source. Even when not considering the source, a career in the adult industry does not make someone null and void of all credibility. We are among the most honest, brave, direct and upfront people I have ever met in my life. Politicians like himself, whose careers are built on a platform of both upfront and hidden lies, have no room to talk. The people in my industry create and maintain careers that most would not be able to sustain because of outside judgment and repercussions. The experiences of women within my industry would make many women of other industries reconsider their own career paths if they only knew of the financial and scheduling independence working with the adult industry affords us. We are not exploited or ashamed, unlike in other industries that give a false sense of dignity while having people work 50+ hour weeks with no health insurance.”

Ashley Sinclair “Embracing my sexuality on top of my life’s accomplishments is apparently a threat to some.”

Photo Courtesy of BSG PR

“Individuals like to relegate adult actresses to levels of unworthy merit but they conveniently leave out a few things. I’ve been debt-free since 23. My children have the best of everything and make straight As in school. I’m an accomplished professional fitness competitor, mainstream model, and have owned several businesses including a small chain of cellphone stores, a sports bra manufacturer, a health food bar, an aerial photography company, an adult production company, to name a few. It’s laughable people like Giuliani spew about porn as if it’s the only thing these women do or can do. Embracing my sexuality on top of my life’s accomplishments is apparently a threat to some.”

“Sex workers are business people.”

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

“Sex workers are business people. We often have LLCs and S-corps., often do our own accounting and run our own back end. It’s pathetic in 2018 for a man to act like that’s not public information.

We negotiate our rate of pay and pitch deals, we monitor our sales and income and profit margins. We often manage our own websites and schedules or book our own third-party agencies, we go to conferences and have LinkedIn.