Portia De Rossi Says Steven Seagal Unzipped His Pants During Audition

“It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I wanna massage you,’” Margulies said.

Last month, ″Inside Edition” correspondent and actress Lisa Guerrero said she was repeatedly pressured to audition alone with Seagal at his home for a role in the 1997 movie “Fire Down Below.”

When she arrived at his home for the audition, he opened the door clad only in a silk robe, she told Newsweek. Later, her manager told her Seagal wanted to offer her the lead in the film but that she’d need to return to his home that night for another private audition. She declined, and the role went to another actress.

Seagal is the latest in a long string of male media personalities to face sexual harassment allegations in recent weeks, joining Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein; journalists Mark Halperin, Leon Wieseltier and NPR editor Michael Oreskes; film director James Toback; Amazon studio executive Ray Price; and actor Kevin Spacey.