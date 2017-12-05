'Portlandia' Sums Up Every Woman's Thoughts On Sexual Harassment In Spot-On Sketch

The sketch comedy series, which is heading into its eighth and final season this January, released a hilarious skit on Monday about sexual harassment in the workplace. In true “Portlandia” fashion, the clip is smart, funny and does not disappoint.

In the three-minute clip, Carrie Brownstein plays the first female partner at a law firm. When she goes to give a big speech to her co-workers about her 17 years of hard work at the company and the sexism she often endured, she keeps getting interrupted by male co-workers asking: “I’m not bad right?”