12/05/2017

'Portlandia' Sums Up Every Woman's Thoughts On Sexual Harassment In Spot-On Sketch

Too real 😂
By Alanna Vagianos

“Portlandia” strikes again.

The sketch comedy series, which is heading into its eighth and final season this January, released a hilarious skit on Monday about sexual harassment in the workplace. In true “Portlandia” fashion, the clip is smart, funny and does not disappoint. 

In the three-minute clip, Carrie Brownstein plays the first female partner at a law firm. When she goes to give a big speech to her co-workers about her 17 years of hard work at the company and the sexism she often endured, she keeps getting interrupted by male co-workers asking: “I’m not bad right?”  

Let the eye-rolling begin, ladies. 

Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
