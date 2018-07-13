'Pose' Renewed For Season 2

Live, work ... “Pose” is coming back for a second season.

The FX drama featuring the largest cast of transgender actors of any scripted show ever produced is coming back for more, the network announced on Friday. The second season, with creator Ryan Murphy returning at the helm, is set to debut in 2019.

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with ‘Pose,’ an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” FX CEO John Landgraf said in a press release. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like ‘Pose’ on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit.”

The cast and crew celebrated the renewal on social media with heartfelt tweets praising Murphy for shepherding the project to screen and noting the effect the show has on the LGBTQ community.

The category is: SECOND SEASON. Congrats to the cast and crew of @PoseOnFX who worked so hard to make history. And a special thank you to John Landgraf at FX and Dana Walden at Fox for believing in this special project and this community so much. — Ryan Murphy

It's all because of YOU. Thank you for watching, feeling, laughing and crying with us! We got so much more in store for season 2 of #poseFX! — Janet Mock

so happy for all the QPOC who finally got a break and some recognition from #posefx on behalf of @MrRPMurphy. He knows how hard it is for us to be 'seen'. He took us under his wing, so we could stay warm enough to grow and do the same for others. It was all intentional. #equality — Indya Moore

THIS IS EVERYTHING HUNTIES. Thank you to the magnificent Ryan Murphy, FX Networks, our Pose on FX cast & crew & all of you who have supported us this far. We will continue to tell stories that challenge us as humans and inspire us to be better people. — Billy Porter

The groundbreaking series about ballroom culture in 1980s New York City wraps up its inaugural season later this month. The show has received tremendous acclaim since its debut, making stars out of its relatively unknown cast of actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson and Ryan Jamaal Swain.

“Pose” also features some more recognizable faces like Tony winner Billy Porter, “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek and Kate Mara.