'Pose' Renewed For Season 2

Live, work ... “Pose” is coming back for a second season.
The FX drama featuring the largest cast of transgender actors of any scripted show ever produced is coming back for more, the network announced on Friday. The second season, with creator Ryan Murphy returning at the helm, is set to debut in 2019.
“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with ‘Pose,’ an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” FX CEO John Landgraf said in a press release. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like ‘Pose’ on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit.”
The cast and crew celebrated the renewal on social media with heartfelt tweets praising Murphy for shepherding the project to screen and noting the effect the show has on the LGBTQ community.
The groundbreaking series about ballroom culture in 1980s New York City wraps up its inaugural season later this month. The show has received tremendous acclaim since its debut, making stars out of its relatively unknown cast of actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson and Ryan Jamaal Swain.
“Pose” also features some more recognizable faces like Tony winner Billy Porter, “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek and Kate Mara.
In July, the series blazed yet another trail with activist and author Janet Mock becoming the first transgender woman of color to write and direct an episode of TV, which Murphy said he’s “more proud of” than anything he’s ever done.