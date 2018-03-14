'Am I Next?': Students Rally With Powerful Signs Against School Violence

Armed with only their words and voices, thousands of students passionately poured out of their classrooms and rallied against school violence across the country on Wednesday, with many of them asking, “Am I next?”

Signs held into the air, from Washington, D.C., to Washington state, called for tighter gun control and background checks, while some of the youngest participants waved signs bearing hand-drawn hearts and peace signs in support.

The emotional day marked one month since a lone gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. That attack and two others, which each happened within the last five months, are among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

“We’re done taking bullets for Congress,” one sign read.

“My dress code is stricter than the gun laws,” read another.

Check out some of the most powerful signs that students, teachers and parents alike carried during the marches:

Marina Fang/HuffPost Placards urging gun control are seen in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Student sign says: As a black boy, I hope one I day I have as many rights as a gun. #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/PuIXpy5yo1 — Brett Murphy (@ladybrettgm) March 14, 2018

“My Dress Code is Stricter Than The Gun Laws” pic.twitter.com/KoSaUUILmk — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) March 14, 2018

Students at Roosevelt high school in Seattle during their walk out. pic.twitter.com/cBqZtk83OP — Manuel Valdes (@ByManuelValdes) March 14, 2018

Kyle Grillot / Reuters High school students in La Crescenta, California, take a moment of silence for the victims of last month's shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Even young kids K-5 from University Cooperative supporting Seattle students march for #walkout #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/io3HDSS3Uz — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 14, 2018

Woman speaking: “I’m a baby-boomer. And to all the students here: we have failed you.” pic.twitter.com/Wb2fI8V45A — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) March 14, 2018

These students from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in MD did *not* get permission to come out here, did it anyway. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/FFeK7q2HBy — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) March 14, 2018

Teacher sends a message at #NationalSchoolWalkout at the White House pic.twitter.com/Z3smqzDT7U — Zoe Daniel (@zdaniel) March 14, 2018

A creative sign from Vasiliki Frantzis from Winston Churchill High in Maryland. Guns “should be regulated because they are dangerous,” she says. pic.twitter.com/2tRHR462x7 — Marina Fang (@marinafang) March 14, 2018

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A sign reading "Our Blood Your Hands" is seen during a protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Katey Hegge, a junior at La Follette High School, holding her sign in the state Capitol. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/wBE7FILLbd — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) March 14, 2018

A sampling of other signs. pic.twitter.com/43tJsZP4an — Marina Fang (@marinafang) March 14, 2018

Jim Bourg / Reuters A sign reading "NRA We Will Out Live You" is held during a protest in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

More signs from East High, DSA student walkout #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/uQj88Y4jo4 — Melanie Asmar (@MelanieAsmar) March 14, 2018

Bloomberg via Getty Images A student holds a sign reading 'Am I Next?' outside the White House on Wednesday.

Kids walk out of school and head to the #WhiteHouse to protest guns #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/LShzdDzaPI — Zoe Daniel (@zdaniel) March 14, 2018