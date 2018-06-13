27 Practical Ikea Gadgets Every Kitchen Needs

You’ve got a pasta maker and a crystal wine decanter for those special occasions, but you can never seem to find an empty food storage container or a sharp knife when you need it. Sound familiar?
Kitchens are easily one of the most cluttered rooms of the home. You’ve got pots and pans, the lids that go on them, and the spoons and spatulas to use in them. But finding what you need when you need it is another problem entirely.
If you’re tired of having an understocked kitchen, we get it. That’s why we’ve combed through Ikea’s kitchen gadgets to find the ones that every kitchen needs.
Below, 27 practical Ikea finds every kitchen should have:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.