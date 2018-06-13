27 Practical Ikea Gadgets Every Kitchen Needs

You’ve got a pasta maker and a crystal wine decanter for those special occasions, but you can never seem to find an empty food storage container or a sharp knife when you need it. Sound familiar?

Kitchens are easily one of the most cluttered rooms of the home. You’ve got pots and pans, the lids that go on them, and the spoons and spatulas to use in them. But finding what you need when you need it is another problem entirely.

If you’re tired of having an understocked kitchen, we get it. That’s why we’ve combed through Ikea’s kitchen gadgets to find the ones that every kitchen needs.

Below, 27 practical Ikea finds every kitchen should have:

1 VARIERA pot lid organizer Ikea $7

2 VARIERA plastic bag dispenser Ikea $3

3 FINMALD glass rack Ikea $5

4 BEKVÄM spice rack Ikea $4

5 KUNGSFORS stainless steal S-hooks (5 pack) Ikea $2

6 OBSERVATÖR clip-on basket Ikea $3

7 BEKVÄM step stool Ikea $20

8 KNAGGLIG storage box Ikea $6

9 IKEA 365+ dish towel Ikea $6

10 PRUTA food containers (3 pack) Ikea $1

11 KRISPIG cake carrier Ikea $8

12 GRUNDVATTNET colander Ikea $5

13 FIXA 17-piece tool kit Ikea $8

14 ALLMÄNNING electric coffee grinder Ikea $13

15 KLACK tray Ikea $8

16 MIXTUR oven/serving dish Ikea $7

17 FÖRESLÅ bowl, set of 2 Ikea $13

18 FARLIG pitcher with lid Ikea $5

19 IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL corkscrew Ikea $7

20 STABIL splatter screen Ikea $6

21 HEAT trivet Ikea $4

22 ASPEKT knife sharpener Ikea $5

23 SPRITTA citrus squeezer Ikea $6

24 IDEALISK flour sifter Ikea $4

25 PLASTIS dish brush Ikea $2

26 NYSKÖLJD dish drying mat Ikea $2

27 SOCKERÄRT vase Ikea $10