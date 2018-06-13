HUFFPOST FINDS
06/13/2018 02:55 pm ET

27 Practical Ikea Gadgets Every Kitchen Needs

Ikea kitchen finds under $20.
By Brittany Nims

You’ve got a pasta maker and a crystal wine decanter for those special occasions, but you can never seem to find an empty food storage container or a sharp knife when you need it. Sound familiar? 

Kitchens are easily one of the most cluttered rooms of the home. You’ve got pots and pans, the lids that go on them, and the spoons and spatulas to use in them. But finding what you need when you need it is another problem entirely.

If you’re tired of having an understocked kitchen, we get it. That’s why we’ve combed through Ikea’s kitchen gadgets to find the ones that every kitchen needs. 

Below, 27 practical Ikea finds every kitchen should have:

  • 1 VARIERA pot lid organizer
    $7, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/70154800/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 2 VARIERA plastic bag dispenser
    $3, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80010222/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 3 FINMALD glass rack
    $5, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20406155/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 4 BEKVÄM spice rack
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/40070185/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 5 KUNGSFORS stainless steal S-hooks (5 pack)
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20334922/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 6 OBSERVATÖR clip-on basket
    $3, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20312492/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 7 BEKVÄM step stool
    $20, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/30178879/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 8 KNAGGLIG storage box
    $6, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10292357/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 9 IKEA 365+ dish towel
    $6, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20257810/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 10 PRUTA food containers (3 pack)
    $1, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/90335843/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 11 KRISPIG cake carrier
    $8, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20336407/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 12 GRUNDVATTNET colander
    $5, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/90314280/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 13 FIXA 17-piece tool kit
    $8, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/00169254/?query=17-piece+tool+kit" target="_blank">here</a>.&
  • 14 ALLMÄNNING electric coffee grinder
    $13, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/90341354/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 15 KLACK tray
    $8, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/06410406/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 16 MIXTUR oven/serving dish
    $7, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80058761/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 17 FÖRESLÅ bowl, set of 2
    $13, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10375282/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 18 FARLIG pitcher with lid
    $5, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80239875/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 19 IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL corkscrew
    $7, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/60152156/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 20 STABIL splatter screen
    $6, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10112530/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 21 HEAT trivet
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/87077700/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 22 ASPEKT knife sharpener
    $5, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/57145296/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 23 SPRITTA citrus squeezer
    $6, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/00152164/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 24 IDEALISK flour sifter
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/40014340/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 25 PLASTIS dish brush
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/30149556/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 26 NYSKÖLJD dish drying mat
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50387259/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 27 SOCKERÄRT vase
    $10, get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10148464/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
