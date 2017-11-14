Casey Ball

We tried for nearly four years to get pregnant unsuccessfully. After some failed attempts, even with medical intervention, we ultimately got pregnant with twins through IVF. On New Year's Day I knew something wasn't right and was admitted, and the girls were delivered on Jan. 16, 2015, at 31 weeks.



Violet, the bigger twin at 3 pounds, 5 ounces, had a rough start to her life. She suffered a collapsed lung (pneumothorax) at birth and had several chest tubes and was on the ventilator. About a week after she was born, during a routine brain ultrasound, we learned that she had a grade-3 brain bleed along with periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), or death of brain tissue. We were told she would have developmental delays and likely cerebral palsy, characterized by spasticity in her limbs. At almost 3, she was discharged by the pediatric neurologist and is absolutely thriving. She's one of the most talkative little girls and is so full of life. Every day she amazes us!



Her twin sister, Cora, was only 2 pounds, 7 ounces, and fought her way through their entire nine-week NICU stay without many hiccups, other than a lot of sass! The nurses told me she would keep me on my toes. It's safe to say they both do.



-- Casey Ball