11/14/2017 03:23 pm ET

These Photos Of Preemies Then And Now Highlight Their Amazing Resilience

Sometimes the tiniest fighters are the strongest.

By Taylor Pittman

Kirby Corbey’s 4-year-old son, Emmett, still has a scar on the back of his arm. It’s a symbol of his tough journey as a preemie. 

Corbey’s uterus ruptured when she was 32 weeks pregnant. She had a C-section, and Emmett was born weighing 4 pounds. Her uterus had squeezed Emmett’s arm so tightly that he was left with a scar. 

“His right arm and half of the placenta went through the uterine rupture and the uterus contracted around it, so for five hours he didn’t have blood flow to that arm, but at least those two things blocking the hole prevented internal bleeding,” Corbey told HuffPost. 

Kirby Corbey
Emmett was born at 32 weeks gestation, weighing just 4 pounds. The 4-year-old now loves superhero capes and masks.

Emmett was “black and blue all over” when Corbey first saw him. His right arm was also twice the size of his left. It used to hang limp, but Emmett has since gone through physical therapy.

“Amazingly, he is now right-handed,” Corbey said.

Emmett had seizures for the first five days of his life. After a 69-day stay in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), he went home with a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tube to help him eat (it was removed a month later). He also spent time in a children’s hospital right before his first birthday because of viral meningitis, which sparked a bout of seizures. 

Corbey described her son as a “happy, healthy and smart” kid who loves superhero capes and masks, as well as playing with dogs.

She offered advice to parents watching their premature babies fight in the NICU, noting that it’s a “confusing state to be in.” 

“Celebrate the little achievements,” she said. “Your baby is working so hard. Even the smallest improvement means so much work for their little bodies! Be proud of yourself and them for the milestones they reach.”

Fifteen million babies worldwide are born prematurely every year, according to the World Health Organization. November is Prematurity Awareness Month, so we asked HuffPost Parents readers to send in photos of their preemies when they were born, plus more recent pics to show their incredible journeys.

Here are those preemies, then and now:

  • Sarah Kennelty
    Meet my 5-year-old son, Luca. He is goofy, wickedly smart, obsessed with trains and so handsome (I’m totally biased!). My son was born at 28 weeks, weighing 3 pounds, 6 ounces.

    Out of the clear blue sky, I began to hemorrhage at work. After I was put to sleep, he was taken via C-section and was transported to a different hospital before the anesthesia had worn off. Waking up without a baby next to me was horrible. After five days, I was discharged and made my way to see him. He was perfect in every way. We faced a lot of challenges in our 60 days in the NICU. He had three hernias repaired at 4 months old and extensive physical, occupational and speech therapy until 3 years old.

    We are so proud of his journey, of him and his strength. While new challenges have recently surfaced, we are confident that he will overcome them as well.

    We will never be able to thank those NICU nurses and doctors enough. Thank you to them, for holding him and loving him when we couldn’t be there.

    -- Sarah Kennelty 
  • Emerald Lee
    Here are my two photos of my now 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Trey. He was born two months early, on March 1, 2015, shortly after a visit from New Orleans to Milwaukee for a baby shower. He required a 23-day NICU stay at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Mom stayed in Milwaukee while Dad returned to work in New Orleans. He was known as "Sweet Baby Eddie" and did not miss a thing in the NICU.

    As promised by a NICU nurse, his personality sure did change, and he is now a precocious toddler. Mom looks forward to bedtime at 8 p.m. every day.

    -- Emerald Lee
  • Jennifer Samojlenko
    This is our daughter, Quinn. She arrived Sept. 20, 2015, unexpectedly early by emergency C-section at 31 weeks gestation. She weighed 1,800 grams and spent just over three weeks in the special care nursery before she was discharged to come home. Now she is 2 years old and thriving at the 85th percentile!

    -- Jennifer Samojlenko
  • Rykeila Campbell
    My daughter, Aliyah, was born at 31 weeks and six days. My due date was Jan. 13, and she was born Nov. 17, weighing less than 5 pounds. She spent about three weeks in the NICU. This week, she'll be 1. If you've seen her, you wouldn't know she was a preemie. She's mommy's big girl.

    -- Rykeila Campbell
  • Melanie K.
    My son, Ryleigh, was born at 32 weeks gestation due to complications with my pregnancy. When he was born he weighed 2 pounds, 6.8 ounces. He was barely as long as my arm. He spent two long months in the NICU in Elmira, New York, and then was transferred to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, due to what was then thought to be biliary artesia. He ended up having surgery on his liver to have it cleaned out and a biopsy done. He is a carrier of antitrypsin deficencyHe was there for just under a month. He is now a very happy, very healthy 3-year-old.

    He loves reading books and making up his own songs. His favorite things consist of "Paw Patrol," fire trucks and trains. There are not enough words to describe how much I appreciate everything both NICUs have done for this sweet boy.

    -- Melanie K.
  • Crystal Gonzales
    This is my daughter, Khloe. She was born 24 weeks premature and weighed only 1 pound. Today she is a healthy and incredibly smart 8-year-old, and although she is still tiny, she doesn't let that slow her down one bit.

    -- Crystal Gonzales
  • Haley Lundsten
    Here are pictures of my youngest, Emmett. He was born right at 30 weeks, weighing 3.5 pounds. His lung collapsed shortly after birth, so he intubated and required a chest tube for a week or so. He was in the hospital for about two months. Now he's 3 years old, and there's nothing preemie about him anymore! He is quite the character and has such as infectious laugh!

    -- Haley Lundsten
  • Meighan Zieske
    This is my daughter, Norah, who was born on Jan. 15, 2017, at 35 weeks old. She stopped breathing on her own when she was born five weeks early and was on CPAP, and then intubated until she could do it herself. She is now 10 months old and doing great!

    -- Meighan Zieske
  • Stephanie May
    Evelyn was born at 31 weeks. She stayed in the NICU for 54 days. Come December, she will be turning 2 years old and is a fun, rambunctious, loving little girl.

    -- Stephanie May
  • Haley Larson
    Kash was born at 35.5 weeks. I had to be induced due to preeclampsia. He weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and had to spend two and a half weeks in the NICU. Kash was also born with a cleft lip and cleft palate. He is now 1 and doing amazing!

    -- Haley Larson
  • Kim Blackburn
    Sirius Wayne was born six weeks early via emergency C-section because of my preeclampsia. He was 4 pounds, 1 ounce and 18.5 inches long, which the doctors said was pretty good. He spent three weeks in the NICU and only needed support breathing for 24 hours, but wasn't gaining weight. He had a feeding tube almost the whole time, which was hard for me since I was nursing and wanted so badly to get him home.

    Everyone told me that one day it would all just click and he would feed better on his own when he was ready. They also said that eventually you would never be able to tell he was a preemie. It was hard to believe at the time when but they were so right!

    -- Kim Blackburn
  • Brenna Flannery
    Calvin was born prematurely at 26 weeks, four days, weighing 1 pound, 1 ounce, on Oct. 29, 2016. After a 79-day NICU stay, he came home weighing 3 pounds, 3 ounces. The second picture is of him now at 10 months, weighing 13 pounds, 9 ounces.

    He has taught us about strength and grit. We celebrate Prematurity Awareness Day each year (last year and then this year) at the hospital where he was born.

    -- Brenna Flannery
  • Heather Asunskis
    Sydney was born on April 21, 2013, weighing 3 pounds, 3 ounces. She is a natural leader, smart, intuitive, inquisitive, loving, kind, spunky and hilarious. I can't imagine our family without her. She loves her older sisters and her friends and family. She's one of the best people I've ever encountered in my whole life, and she is thriving!

    -- Heather Asunskis
  • Mary Peyton Grissett
    Eli was born June 25, 2011, at 34 weeks because of preeclampsia complications. He weighed 4 pounds and 8 ounces. He fought hard and only spent nine days in the NICU. He is now 6 years old and in the first grade. He loves science, "Star Wars" and being a big brother.

    -- Mary Peyton Grissett
  • Gabriele Ogoley
    Elliot Tighe at one day old, born eight weeks early (left), and recently, 3 years old, on his first day of preschool (right).

    -- Gabriele Ogoley
  • Jennifer Short
    I was admitted at 22 weeks, 3 centimeters dilated with a bulging amniotic sac. I was on labor and delivery for eight days where I received steroids and magnesium that were supposed to help my baby develop. Two days later, at 24 weeks, I delivered a baby girl weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces, and just shy of 12 inches. She fought for about four months and came home weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

    I thank God for our wonderful NICU and medical team. We have a special bond with them and my daughter's NICU nurse even attended our wedding. She will be 6 next month. She's in first grade and thriving, small but mighty. She is about 32 pounds and 38.5 inches. We get sick of hearing how small she is, but thank God for blessing us.

    -- Jennifer Short
  • Gloria Guzman
    This is Danny. He was born at 33 weeks at 3 pounds and 3 ounces. He spent a month in the NICU. Those were the worst and most emotionally draining days of my life. He is now almost 4 years old and thriving. He is the sweetest, most spirited, sensitive ball of energy in my world. He surpasses our expectations every day and makes us laugh on a daily basis. He's a survivor.

    -- Gloria Guzman
  • Danielle McClintock
    My daughter, Ellie, was born six weeks early in 2010. We had problems breastfeeding and even bottle-feeding because she was not strong enough and so she had to have a feeding tube, which was so scary and heartbreaking to have put in. She was also jaundiced. We made it through and got to go home about three weeks after she was born and she is now a thriving 7-year-old! 

    She is top of her class in reading and math, one of the tallest girls her age, plays soccer and softball and loves to cook and help with her baby brother. We tell her that she came out early because she just couldn't wait to meet everyone and see the world. She is very social, curious and definitely beats to her own drum still.

    -- Danielle McClintock
  • Kim Blasengame
    This is my son, Jace. He was born at 31 weeks, weighing 2 pounds, 15 ounces. I was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia at 30 weeks.The doctors were able to get it under control with medication and hospital-supervised strict bed rest. At 31 weeks, an ultrasound showed absent systolic blood flow to him, and he was quickly going downhill. I was taken in for an emergency C-section and suffered from placental abruption during surgery. We are both lucky to be alive.

    He stayed in the NICU for 42 days. He is a healthy 4-year-old now, full of life. He has autism, along with a lot of developmental delays (he’s just now starting to talk), and has a VSD, a hole in the wall of the heart that separates the ventricle from the atrium. He has definitely taught me to never give up!

    -- Kim Blasengame
  • Tiffany Deniz
    This is my Miles. He was born at 34 weeks. I went to a regular doctor appointment and had severe preeclampsia. I was told I needed a C-section to deliver him immediately. I had been on bed rest since 19 weeks, and we knew he would likely be early, but it was really scary. He was born two days later on my wedding anniversary at 4 pounds, 15 ounces, 16 inches long. He spent 17 days in the NICU.

    His first couple of years were tough. He had a misshapen head from being stuck in my pelvis, so he had a DOC band for awhile. He was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism and went into remission at 2 years old. Now at 4, he is incredibly healthy and thriving. He loves preschool and has the biggest heart.

    -- Tiffany Deniz
  • Laura Westman
    My preemies were born at 31 weeks, five days in 2009 -- triplet boys. Today, they are healthy, very active 8-year-olds. We were very blessed!

    -- Laura Westman
  • Lindsay Cole
    Rosemary was born at 32 weeks, 4.2 pounds, and now 16 months old!

    -- Lindsay Cole
  • Lauren Jackson
    My son, Blake, was born on Oct. 18, 2014. He was born nine weeks early. He weighed 3 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 14.5 inches long. I had Blake via emergency C-section due to preeclampsia. He spent seven weeks in the NICU at Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Florida. The nurses there were incredible. Blake is now 3 years old and is doing great.

    -- Lauren Jackson
  • Nathania
    My twins, Elliot and Camryn, were born on Sept. 8, 2015, at 32 weeks, two days gestation. They were in the NICU for 57 days. They are happy and healthy kids!

    -- Nathania
  • Crystal Diehl
    Adam Robert Diehl was born at 34 weeks due to preterm labor. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. During his stay in the NICU he developed RDS and required intubation for three days. After 19 days, we were able to bring him home. Today he is a smart, sweet, healthy 5-year-old.

    -- Crystal Diehl
  • Crystal Diehl
    Audrey Jean Diehl was born at 25 weeks, weighing 12 ounces (350 grams). She had severe IUGR, and I had severe preeclampsia. After 93 days in the NICU, she came home a perfect, healthy baby girl. Today she is a healthy 7-year-old. She is in second grade and excelling in everything she does. We are so very blessed.

    -- Crystal Diehl
  • Dayna
    This is my son, Taylor. He was born at 27 weeks weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces. I was extremely sick with HELLP syndrome. We were taken care of in the NICU for four months (with lots of obstacles). He is thriving at 10 years old. We have been extremely lucky!

    He’s in the top of his class, he plays A1 hockey, takes part in running club and student council and is a wonderful big brother to his little sister. I hope this can help someone who currently has a micro preemie in the NICU. I felt so much comfort in seeing the photos and hearing the success stories of the babies graduating the NICU before Taylor.

    -- Dayna
  • Stacie
    Oliver was born six weeks early, and we were very fortunate that his NICU stay was shorter than expected. Today, he is a happy, healthy, sweet and energetic 4-year-old boy who never stops moving!

    -- Stacie
  • Jacqueline Smith
    I am the proud parent of Chantal, a baby who weighed 1 pound, 3.5 ounces, at birth. We were allowed to take her home weighing only 3.5 pounds because there was nothing wrong with her other than she needed to gain weight. She developed a staph infection in her eye and it was determined that she would be better off at home.

    She had no vision challenges although we did monitor her vision frequently.  She did have challenges rolling over and sitting up, but with physical therapy she was able to overcome that challenge.

    Since then she has thrived and I could not be more proud of her. She is a junior in college, participates in several campus activities and is an avid reader, reading an average of one book per day.

    -- Jacqueline Smith
  • Cassandra Onorato
    After trying with no luck, my husband and I did IVF and it worked. At our first ultrasound, three words changed everything: "There they are!" They?! I knew it was a possibility, but to hear it was crazy.

    For no reason I went into labor at 24 weeks and three days. They were born that night. My daughter, Lauren, was 1.6 pounds and my son, John, was 1.3 pounds. They spent 91 days in the NICU at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts. They got the best care there. They are great now. My son is a little behind, but considering where they started and the issues they could have had, we are pretty lucky.

    -- Cassandra Onorato

Some submissions have been edited and condensed for style and clarity.

Taylor Pittman
Parents Associate Editor, HuffPost
