Preet Bharara Bashes Rudy Giuliani: 'Doesn't Remember What The Truth Is'

Trump fired Bharara from his post as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York last year. Giuliani, the former New York mayor, was in the same post from 1983 to 1989.

“Giuliani is supposed to be a professional lawyer,” Bharara told host Maher. “He had a great reputation, some people thought he went too far in some cases but he was a trial lawyer by training and understood what integrity, I think, in speaking about cases in court and outside of court, meant generally.”

But “in recent times,” Bharara said he thought Giuliani had “taken on an aura of someone who doesn’t remember what the truth is.”

“I gotta tell ya, it’s fairly disconcerting,” he added.