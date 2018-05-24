Rescue Cat Has Hilarious Wide-Eyed Expression After Scan Confirms She Is Pregnant

An adorable rescue cat called Ulla made the most endearing face after a veterinarian discovered she was pregnant.

Soon after a scan confirmed Ulla was expecting a litter of four or five kittens, the 1-year-old tabby turned towards a camera with this expression:

The Dyrenes Venner animal shelter in Nuuk, Greenland, shared the amusing photographs to Facebook last week. They are now going viral on Reddit.

Ulla was brought to the shelter in mid-April after being found living alone on the streets, reports The Dodo. She’d previously been in the organization’s care as a tiny kitten.

Last week, staff spotted she was putting on weight and booked her in for a veterinarian checkup. “It was pretty amazing,” shelter board member Tone Frank told TODAY. “I’ve never seen a cat get an ultrasound. We saw little kittens in her tummy.”