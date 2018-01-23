Montana County Has An Awful Plan For Moms-To-Be Who Drink Or Do Drugs: Jail ’Em

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and other major medical groups were quick to condemn Big Horn County’s proposed crackdown as “ineffective” and “harmful.”

“These kind of things come up periodically. People want to respond to the opioid crisis, or the problems related to drug use in pregnancy, with these kind of punitive responses, but there really is zero scientific evidence that this will work,” said Dr. Lauren Jansson, director of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center’s Center for Addiction and Pregnancy.

In fact, incarcerating expectant moms could ultimately contribute to the health problems the policy aims to resolve, she told HuffPost.

“Any time you try and separate the well-being of the fetus from the well-being of the mother, you get into a kind of slippery slope,” the doctor said. “The fetus relies on stable maternal physiology to properly develop, and if you put a woman with an addiction disorder under constant stress — if you put them in jail, if you deny them treatment, if you deny them medication — that’s not going to be optimal for the fetus.”

Addiction experts warn that a prosecutorial approach also perpetuates the idea that addiction is a moral failing or a bad choice. Jansson balked at the notion of a prosecutor’s office urging other citizens to report on pregnant women, likening it to the attitudes behind the Salem witch trials.

Worry Among Local Health Care Providers

Big Horn County’s proposed policy will only dissuade pregnant women grappling with addiction from seeking the prenatal care they need for fear they’ll be punished, according to Dr. Tersh McCracken, an OB-GYN in Billings, Montana.

The county is a low-resource, sparsely populated area with no hospitals that offer obstetric care, he said, so women already travel more than an hour to Billings to deliver their babies. That can be a significant challenge logistically and financially.

“This is a reaction by the county attorney to a very real problem, but it’s the wrong solution,” McCracken argued. “It drives a wedge between a patient and her physicians or other care providers. I think it would delay or prevent women from seeking prenatal care, and they already have huge barriers.”

Eric Sell, a representative with the Montana Department of Justice, told HuffPost that Harris did not contact the department before he announced the policy and that Montana Attorney General Tim Fox believes it is counterproductive.

While county attorneys generally can propose policies as they see fit, Sell said, “our brief analysis of this is that the legal grounds on which Jay Harris has proposed this policy are quite suspect. It still hasn’t been decided yet by a judge if this is legal, but it’s quite dubious at this point.”

The ACLU of Montana has promised to challenge the prosecutor in court.

In an email to HuffPost, Harris said he was prepared to respond to any legal arguments before a judge and indicated that he has not been swayed by the public pushback.

“Our issue is not with the [American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists], but with the problems associated with clouded and harmful decision-making by expecting mothers brought on by alcoholism and drug addiction,” he said.