Prince George will be king someday, but that doesn’t make him immune to a little teasing from his older cousin, Savannah Phillips.

The 4-year-old and Phillips, who is the Queen’s great-granddaughter, were captured in one of the most memorable photos from the Queen’s annual birthday parade, formally called Trooping the Colour, on Saturday.

As the royal family (including the new Duchess of Sussex!) gathered to watched the planes fly past the palace, Phillips and George started goofing off a bit.

Phillips, 7, pretended to conduct the music to “God Save the Queen” from the balcony, but stopped herself in order to shush her younger cousin. It produced this highly meme-able moment:

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Savannah Phillips puts her hand over Prince George's mouth to keep her younger cousin quiet at Trooping the Color. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21.

Here’s how it all unfolded (notice the queen isn’t loving it):

Some sarcastic conducting and shutting Prince George up!! Hilarious!! #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/9dR3UYfggZ — SJ (@HowTickledIAm) June 9, 2018

Prince William clearly wasn’t pleased with Phillips or his eldest son, either:

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince William gives his son a disapproving look.

But other people really loved the interaction:

Savannah Phillips is not impressed by Prince George’s rendition of the national anthem. Princess Charlotte looks away... #TroopingtheColour #QBP2018 pic.twitter.com/E4pGRwO2Cd — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) June 9, 2018

People also loved seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony, after the two returned from their reported honeymoon in Canada.

For the regal occasion, Markle wore a bespoke Carolina Herrera dress with a Philip Treacy hat, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, travels in an open carriage to the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 9.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Sharing a laugh with the rest of the royal family.

On June 14, the Duchess of Sussex will join Queen Elizabeth II for her first solo outing with her majesty in Cheshire. We’ll be watching!