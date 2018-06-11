STYLE & BEAUTY
06/11/2018 10:10 am ET Updated 55 minutes ago

Prince George And His Cousin Steal The Show At The Queen's Birthday Celebration

All eyes were on George and Savannah Phillips at the Trooping the Colour.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Prince George will be king someday, but that doesn’t make him immune to a little teasing from his older cousin, Savannah Phillips.

The 4-year-old and Phillips, who is the Queen’s great-granddaughter, were captured in one of the most memorable photos from the Queen’s annual birthday parade, formally called Trooping the Colour, on Saturday.

As the royal family (including the new Duchess of Sussex!) gathered to watched the planes fly past the palace, Phillips and George started goofing off a bit. 

Phillips, 7, pretended to conduct the music to “God Save the Queen” from the balcony, but stopped herself in order to shush her younger cousin. It produced this highly meme-able moment: 

Savannah Phillips puts her hand over Prince George's mouth to keep her younger cousin quiet at Trooping the Color.&nbsp;The p
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Savannah Phillips puts her hand over Prince George's mouth to keep her younger cousin quiet at Trooping the Color. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21. 

Here’s how it all unfolded (notice the queen isn’t loving it):

Prince William clearly wasn’t pleased with Phillips or his eldest son, either:

Prince William gives his son a disapproving look.&nbsp;
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Prince William gives his son a disapproving look. 

But other people really loved the interaction:

People also loved seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony, after the two returned from their reported honeymoon in Canada. 

For the regal occasion, Markle wore a bespoke Carolina Herrera dress with a Philip Treacy hat, according to Harper’s Bazaar. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, travels in an open carriage to the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 9.&nbsp;
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, travels in an open carriage to the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 9. 
Sharing a laugh with the rest of the royal family.&nbsp;
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Sharing a laugh with the rest of the royal family. 

On June 14, the Duchess of Sussex will join Queen Elizabeth II for her first solo outing with her majesty in Cheshire. We’ll be watching! 

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Princess Charlotte and Prince George
headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Royal Families Prince George Of Cambridge Elizabeth Ii Trooping The Colour Savannah Phillips
Prince George And His Cousin Steal The Show At The Queen's Birthday Celebration
CONVERSATIONS