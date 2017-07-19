Traveling is tiring. Traveling when you’re a three-year-old is exhausting ― even if you are a prince.

Franziska Krug via Getty Images Wednesday blues, anyone?

George, who wore the most perfect little blue collared shirt and shorts, looked like any one of us on our morning commutes:

Pool via Getty Images The sleepiness is real.

Or, more accurately, all of us reading the news during our morning commutes:

Pool via Getty Images D'oh.

Charlotte, who was dressed in another patterned sundress, took the opportunity to stop and smell a tiny bouquet she was gifted on arrival.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images It's too much.

She also took a page out of George’s playbook and snuck a peek outside the plane window, giving us some smushed-up-against-the-window flashbacks.

Franziska Krug via Getty Images CUTE.

To make matters even cuter, the pair even commandeered two separate windows for a prime photo opp. Come. On.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images DOUBLE CUTE.

Earlier, George was clearly bored by the mundaneness of adult life. He was seen tugging on his dad’s hand to board their plane out of Poland.

Just like any other child (that happens to fly on private planes) would.

Not sure if the kids enjoyed Poland 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/AYGBpI5rhQ — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) July 19, 2017

Not to be outdone by her brother, though, Charlotte was also spotted giving a teeny, tiny, precious curtsy.

Adorable Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/QL5I01HhxC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 19, 2017