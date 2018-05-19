Prince George And Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At The Royal Wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte ensured all eyes were on them at the royal wedding on Saturday.

The little page boy and bridesmaid looked absolutely adorable in their outfits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They were joined by page boys Jasper Dyer, 6, and 7-year-olds Brian and John Mulroney. The other bridesmaids were Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2; Markle’s goddaughters Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7; and Ivy Mulroney, 4.

OMG PRINCE GEORGE IS SOOOOO CUTE pic.twitter.com/oYNNosFjm7 — sinar ultrafeng (@gullinism) May 19, 2018

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s seven-year-old twins, Brian and John, accompanied Markle in the car and to the chapel:

Markle looked gorgeous in a modern, silk by dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, while Harry was handsome in full military dress.

George and Charlotte got some practice as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews last year.

Though Prince Louis had to sit this wedding out, he might make an appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding at Windsor Castle this coming autumn.