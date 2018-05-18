Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Insane Wedding Cake Will Have 200 Lemons In It

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting sweet and sour with their wedding cake.
Glimpses of the royal wedding cake appeared Friday, courtesy of the official royal family and Kensington Palace Twitter accounts.
The palace announced in March that pastry chef Claire Ptak of London’s Violet Cakes would bake the cake for the May 19 nuptials. Ptak is seen on video crafting the massive confection and talking about the delicious ingredients and filling:
The cake is made up of lemon sponge. It has an elderflower syrup drizzle, it has an Amalfi lemon curd, and then it has a Swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower.
Is anyone else suddenly starving?
Kensington Palace broke down the ingredients in a tweet, which only further proves the cake’s sure-to-be delectability:
The cake will be assembled at Windsor Castle after taking five days and six people to complete, Ptak says in one video. The flowers will go on at the last possible moment.
“The flavor is quintessentially spring and British,” Ptak says.
The royal wedding will take place on May 19. Viewers in the U.K. can tune in at 12 p.m. U.S. viewers will have to wake up early to watch at 7 a.m. EDT or 4 a.m. PDT.