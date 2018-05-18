Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Insane Wedding Cake Will Have 200 Lemons In It

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting sweet and sour with their wedding cake.

Glimpses of the royal wedding cake appeared Friday, courtesy of the official royal family and Kensington Palace Twitter accounts.

The palace announced in March that pastry chef Claire Ptak of London’s Violet Cakes would bake the cake for the May 19 nuptials. Ptak is seen on video crafting the massive confection and talking about the delicious ingredients and filling:

The cake is made up of lemon sponge. It has an elderflower syrup drizzle, it has an Amalfi lemon curd, and then it has a Swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower.

🎥 Watch as baker Claire Ptak begins work on the #RoyalWedding Cake! pic.twitter.com/OTdcF9hc0a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

Is anyone else suddenly starving?

Kensington Palace broke down the ingredients in a tweet, which only further proves the cake’s sure-to-be delectability:

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons

🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

🐄 20kgs of butter

🍰 20kgs of flour

🍬 20kgs of sugar

🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

The cake will be assembled at Windsor Castle after taking five days and six people to complete, Ptak says in one video. The flowers will go on at the last possible moment.

“The flavor is quintessentially spring and British,” Ptak says.