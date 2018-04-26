Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, the Duke Of Cambridge, to be his best man at his upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle.
Kensington Palace revealed the news via Twitter on Thursday morning:
Harry’s choice should not come as a surprise. He performed the same role for William at his 2011 wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge:
Kensington Palace shared this adorable throwback snap of the brothers to mark the news:
The palace said William was “honoured to have been asked” and was “very much looking forward to supporting his brother.”
American “Suits” actress Markle, and Harry announced their engagement in November. They will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.
There’s no word yet on whether William, who this week welcomed his third child into the world, plans to organize a bachelor party for his younger sibling.