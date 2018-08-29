Please Enjoy These Photos Of A Young Prince Harry At Eton

Prince Harry is a married man with a proud military career behind him and lots of royal responsibility now, but there was a time when he was just a kid at boarding school with bikini photos on his wall.

Pictures of the young royal at Eton College, a posh prep school for boys, are making the rounds on the internet yet again.

One of the photos shows Harry sitting in his dorm room between his desk and dresser, which display a photo of his late mother, some papers and cups, and a stereo.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Harry in his dorm room in 2003. The picture of his mother, Princess Diana, sits on the desk to the far left.

On the walls behind the grinning prince are a few pictures of bikini-clad women and the kind of tapestry you’d expect to see hanging on any dorm wall:

Getty Can you spot the pics?

Getty Check out that toothbrush on the bottom left!

According to The Telegraph, Harry told children during a 2015 visit to a Cape Town, South Africa, youth detention center that he “didn’t enjoy” his time at school.

“My name is Prince Harry, the Queen of England’s grandson, Princess Diana’s son. I’ve come all the way from England to see you guys. I’m interested to hear all your stories,” he reportedly said. “I didn’t enjoy school at all. I would like to have come to a place like this. When I was at school, I wanted to be the bad boy.”

A “bad boy” who knew how to make toast and hang with skeletons, apparently:

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Harry makes a slice of toast in his house kitchen at Eton College.

Tim Graham via Getty Images The teenage prince at Eton College's Drawing School.

According to people who went to Eton with Harry, the school tried to make sure the royal had as normal an experience as possible.

“He had normal friends; he used to go to people’s birthday parties. He used to go out with people in London and go to clubs,” the source, identified as Alexander, told The Cut. “He had bodyguards but they’d kind of hang in the background and try and let him develop and grow up and live his life as much as possible.”

Alexander added, “I think Eton as well has a tradition of having people there from aristocratic backgrounds. They’re kind of used to dealing with those people and making sure they are integrated properly.”

Take a look through more photos of Harry at Eton, which show him doing everything from acting in a play to posing for princely glamour shots:

UK Press via Getty Images Prince Harry on his first day at Eton College, on Sept. 3, 1998.

David Levenson via Getty Images Another shot of his first day of school.

Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images Prince Harry with his teammates, called The Oppidans, after the traditional Eton wall game ended in a goal-less draw.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Harry with his teammates from the Eton Polo Society smiling and applauding the opposing team, the Cheltenham College Polo Club.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William pose for a photo at the confirmation of Prince Harry at Eton College on March 19, 2000.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry acts in a masked ball scene in a production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at Eton College in March 2003.

Getty Images via Getty Images Prince Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, two dogs owned by Andrew Gailey, the housemaster of the Manor House, in March 2003.

Getty Images via Getty Images Prince Harry wearing his school dress, which consists of a black tailcoat, a waistcoat and pin-striped trousers, in March 2003. He has "stick-ups" (wing collars and a bow tie) because he is house captain of games.

Getty Images via Getty Images Prince Harry takes part in the field game against a team of "Old Boys" in March 2003 at Eton.

Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images Prince Harry polishes the army boots he wears when participating in the Military Combined Cadet Force.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images Prince Harry poses on a bench at Eton on May 12, 2003.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry poses painting in the Drawing Room at Eton College on May 12, 2003.

Getty Images via Getty Images Prince Harry poses next to a bronze statue of Perseus holding the Gorgon's head on May 12, 2003, in the King of Siam's Gardens at Eton College.

Getty Images via Getty Images Prince Harry stands between two of his artworks on May 12, 2003, in the Drawing School at Eton College.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry, wearing a school uniform, poses by a portrait of the Duke of Wellington at the Manor House, Eton College, on May 12, 2003.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Harry sits in his bedroom at Eton College.

Chris Ison - PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry wears camouflage as he commands the cadets of Eton's Combined Cadet Forces during their annual tattoo.

Getty Images via Getty Images Prince Harry takes part in rehearsals on May 12, 2003, at Eton.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry clenches his fist as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Harry carrying his belongings in a black trash bag on his last day of school at Eton.