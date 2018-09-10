The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are jetting off to the land Down Under next month, and they’ve got a lot on their plates.

Kensington Palace provided details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming official visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The royal couple’s trip will last from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31. Stops will include Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Nadi in Fiji, Nuku’alofa in Tonga and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

“The programme across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts — including the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects,” the palace said in a statement.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. The couple is headed Down Under for this year’s games in late October in Sydney (and some other important royal stops).

The Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014, will take place in Sydney during the trip, Oct. 20 through 27. The games are an international sports competition for injured veterans around the globe.

Soccer great David Beckham was recently named ambassador of this year’s games, so he’ll be there to greet the couple.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I’ve been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them,” Beckham said on Instagram in August, just after the announcement came out.

Last year at the games, which were held in Toronto, Harry and Meghan made their official debut together (and even shared a kiss in public), and former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden stopped by.

Mark Blinch / Reuters Former Vice President Joe Biden; his wife, Jill Biden; former President Barack Obama; and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2017.

The palace says more details about the couple’s trip will be provided soon, so stay tuned.