Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife!

The two exchanged vows Saturday in a gorgeous ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in front of 600 guests (and millions of people watching worldwide).

Notable wedding attendees included Oprah, Serena Williams, James Blunt, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney.

Press Association

Markle was escorted to Windsor Castle by her mother, Doria Ragland. Prince Charles walked the former actress down the aisle, as her father, Thomas Markle, was too ill to attend the ceremony.

After the wedding, Harry and Meghan stepped out to acknowledge the 200 representatives in attendance from charities that Harry supports. From there, the newlyweds took a carriage ride around Windsor Town that lasted about 25 minutes.

Following the ride, the newlyweds will head to a reception at St. George’s Hall, where the 600 wedding guests are expected to enjoy a standing-only meal with light bites.

Only 200 guests are invited to the following reception at Frogmore House. Hosted by Prince Charles, it’s for select family and friends of the bride and groom. That’s where Markle is expected to break with tradition and possibly give a speech. The palace hasn’t confirmed any musical guests, but it’s rumored that Elton John, the Spice Girls or even Ed Sheeran (despite his repeated denials) might perform.

After the big day, the couple will likely head back to London to their new home at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to delay their honeymoon so they can immediately begin charity work and attend Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration, which takes place May 22.

Markle and Harry officially announced their engagement on Nov. 27. They began seeing each other in 2016 after a friend set them up on a blind date.