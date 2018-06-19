Prince Harry And Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Make Their Royal Ascot Debut

All eyes were on Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the annual horse-racing event with the royal entourage, alongside Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Queen Elizabeth II and her family arrive at the Ascot races in a carriage every day of the event.
The historical gathering is a five-day affair that takes place at the race track in Ascot, England. It entertains nearly 300,000 people a year, all dressed to the nines, according to CNBC. The event is known for its strict style guidelines.
The former actress turned heads with a bold, black and white fascinator by Philip Treacy, according to People magazine. She wore another white, belted look from Givenchy, the same design house that made her wedding gown for her May 19 nuptials at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry sported a traditional morning dress outfit, which included a top hat, striped trousers, tailcoats and a bright blue tie.
The couple’s appearance comes just a day after Thomas Markle gave a tell-all interview about missing the royal wedding ― and the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle ― last month. He said his daughter cried when she heard he wasn’t coming.
“They were disappointed. Meghan cried, I’m sure, she did cry, and they both said, ‘take care of yourself, we are really worried about you,’” Markle told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.” “They said the important thing was that I get better.”
He also added that the two will likely announce some baby news in the near future.
“When she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him ... there’s got to be a child in the making there soon,” he said.
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).