SYDNEY, Australia ― Prince Harry was reunited with his favorite Australian fan on Tuesday, 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne.

It’s the third encounter the Duke of Sussex has had with Dunne, who waited patiently in her wheelchair with fellow royal watchers outside the Sydney Opera House.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Britain's Prince Harry greets Daphne Dunne again in Sydney.

Dunne, who stole Australia’s heart in 2017 when she waited for hours in the rain to meet Harry, received a hug from the prince while also managing to get a personal introduction to Meghan Markle.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Daphne Dunne had to wait in the rain in 2017 to meet Prince Harry.

“Don’t forget to bring her over,” she told Harry as they chatted.

Dunne then told the Duchess of Sussex that her newly announced pregnancy was “just what Harry needs,” adding that the news was “marvelous.”

“I’m so happy to finally meet you. I’ve heard so much about you. All good things,” Markle said. “Enjoy the rest of the day. Hopefully next time we see you we’ll have a little one with us.”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry brought his wife over to meet Daphne Dunne.

Dunne first managed to get a smooch with Harry after he wrapped up a stint with the Australian army in 2015.