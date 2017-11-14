Prince Harry gave a stirring speech about mental health at the Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards on Monday night.
“People seem ready for a different kind of conversation on mental health,” he said, according to People. “Everyone was tired of stigma and scare stories around mental illness.”
He added, “People are now really talking about their own well-being and how to help those around them.”
“We are shattering the silence that was a real barrier to progress,” he said.
The royal, who is a tireless advocate for mental health, gave the speech while presenting an award at the ceremony.
Last year, Harry, along with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, launched a charity called Heads Together, which promotes positive messaging surrounding mental illness. Approximately one in four people globally will experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives.
Over the past year, Prince Harry has spoken out about a variety of mental health topics close to him ― like providing mental health support for veterans and limiting smartphone use as a way to increase mindfulness. He also recently opened up about the important role counseling played in coping with his mother’s death.
“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle,” Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph.
He admitted he shut down his emotions for close to 20 years after losing his mother, Princess Diana. But after seeking professional help ― and starting boxing lessons ― Harry finally started opening up.
“The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you’re part of quite a big club,” he said.
