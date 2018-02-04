Rumors Of Prince Hologram At Super Bowl Halftime Show Spark Backlash

Prince fans are up in arms over rumors that Minnesota’s beloved music icon could make a posthumous appearance as a hologram during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

TMZ reported Saturday that Justin Timberlake planned to use the high-tech effect to pay tribute to The Purple One during his halftime set at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. A Friday night rehearsal of the show included the hologram, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Fans and members of Prince’s inner circle, including his sister Sharon L. Nelson, immediately condemned the potential plans to use the guitar legend’s likeness in holographic form.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES did we approve of this! Prince's music moved, NOW THIS! #Istand2protectthislegacy #prnfamily — Sharon L. Nelson (@Sharon_L_Nelson) February 3, 2018

But Sheila E., who collaborated and maintained a close friendship with Prince for decades, tweeted Saturday night that she had spoken with Timberlake and confirmed there would be no hologram.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

While holograms of late musical legends, including Michael Jackson and Tupac, have been featured at award shows and festivals, Prince was outspoken in his desire to maintain artistic control and integrity throughout his life and even in death.

In a 1998 interview with Guitar World magazine, Prince said he had no interest in using high-tech effects that would allow him to perform with a deceased artist.

“That’s the most demonic thing imaginable,” Prince said. “Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age.”

“That whole virtual reality thing ... it really is demonic,” he continued. “And I am not a demon ... To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”

From an October 1998 @GuitarWorld interview with Prince. pic.twitter.com/nlsyX7uaR4 — Andrea Swensson (@SlingshotAnnie) February 3, 2018

It’s unclear whether Timberlake ever planned to include a Prince hologram in his set or if he scrapped it in response to the backlash. Representatives for both the NFL and Timberlake did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Despite Sheila E.’s attempt to squash hologram speculation, Prince fans continued to express concern over the rumors on Sunday.

Thank you Sheila for posting and for caring 💜💜💜 I hope that Justin Timberlake was being honest with you... I will be changing the channel when the halftime show starts I still have a bad feeling about this #BoycottTheHalftimeShow #RespectTheLegacy #Prince — Ina3121 (@Ina3121) February 4, 2018

Thank u @SheilaEdrummer 4 talking 2 @jtimberlake about the alleged #Superbowl #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #Prince hologram. Here's hoping that there'll never b such a thing out of respect 4 #Prince. It should b known by now that #Prince thought of holograms as demonic #PRINCE4EVER😎💜 — SERPAN99 (@serpan99) February 4, 2018

Prince’s estate is gonna disappoint y’all for many years to come. I’m talking about weird clothing collabs, unapologetic song licensing, and yes, a hologram or two. Buckle up. — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) February 4, 2018