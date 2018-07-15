The Duchess Of Cambridge Glows In Official Portraits From Prince Louis' Christening

Kensington Palace released four portraits on Sunday from the christening of the British Royal Family’s newest prince.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was christened last week at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, who also officiated the May nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, performed the ceremony.

The four pictures feature official portraits of various family members gathered around the young prince, but the photograph of Kate Middleton smiling with her third child in the garden at Clarence House is especially gorgeous.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

Photographer Matt Holyoak captured the special moments at Clarence House after the christening. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip were not in attendance, and are therefore not in the photos, due a week of busy engagements, according to Press Association.

But two of the photos pay a slight tribute to the queen, as Town and Country noticed. A portrait of the monarch appears in the background.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT