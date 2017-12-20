Prince William Actually Galloped Like A Horse On TV And The Crowd Loved It

Prince William wasn’t exactly known for horsing around. Until now.

During Tuesday night’s TV airing of the Royal Variety Performance, an annual charity show, William was asked to participate in a bit with host Miranda Hart.

Hart invited one of the children onto the stage to call on the royal ― who was seated in the audience ― to gallop like a horse. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge burst into laughter after hearing the request, and William covered his eyes in embarrassment.

But, good sport that he is, William got up, galloped and laughed the entire way through. The duchess lost it at the comical sight of her husband, as did the rest of the audience.

Watch William gallop in the clip below:

TV viewers clearly loved it as well:

Prince William galloping is one of the best things I’ve ever seen.... 😂😭 @mermhart is just brilliant! #RoyalVarietyPerformance — AJ ✨ (@ItsAmandaJ) December 19, 2017

Miranda Hart got Prince William to gallop. My life is now complete. #RoyalVariety — Suzy England (@suzy_england) December 20, 2017

Say what you want about the Royals, but William is sound. No way on Earth is Charles doing a pretend gallop in the Royal Box at the #royalvariety — Dan Smyth (@dansmyth11) December 19, 2017

It’s almost as good as the time Prince Harry got Queen Elizabeth to participate in a “mic drop” sketch:

Unfortunately for you @FLOTUS and @POTUS I wasn't alone when you sent me that video 😉 - H.https://t.co/sjfSQvkzb6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016