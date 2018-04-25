Prince William May Have Just Hinted At The New Royal Baby's Name

Prince William stepped out for a royal engagement on Wednesday and gave the press an update on his new baby boy. He also may have let a little clue slip about his son’s name, which should be officially announced later in the day.

The Duke of Cambridge said his third child with the Duchess of Cambridge is doing “very well,” and everyone is “in good form, luckily,” according to a video captured by Daily Mirror royal correspondant Victoria Murphy.

“Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good,” William said during a stop at Westminster Abbey to attend the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for ANZAC Day.

ANZAC Day is a national day of remembrance for deceased Australian and New Zealand Army Corps veterans. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended the service.

Prince William then appeared to drop a clue about the royal baby’s name. In the video shot by Murphy, Alexander Downer, the Australian high commissioner, told William that he liked his own first name as a choice for the new little prince.

“Funny you should say that ― it’s a good name,” William replied. “Prince Alexander does have a nice ring to it.”

Of course, William did say something similar to Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, who joked that his name should also be in consideration for the prince.

“Jerry is a strong name, absolutely,” William said.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child in London at 11:01 a.m. local time on Monday. Seven hours later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned home to Kensington Palace with their new little one.

Royal fans are anxiously awaiting the name of the new little prince. When Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, Kensington Palace waited two days to announce their names, so today should be the day for the baby.

Before the baby was born, the British betting company Ladbrokes said that the name Arthur was the clear favorite, at 5-1 odds. Other names in the running are James at 8-1 odds, 10-1 for Albert and 16-1 for both Frederick and Philip.