Prince William Rides A Motorcycle And Channels His Inner James Bond

When actor Daniel Craig is finally ready to depart the “James Bond” series, Prince William might be a worthy replacement for the role of 007.

The 35-year-old royal, who already knows how to pilot a helicopter like a pro, hopped on a motorbike and took it for a spin during a visit to motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles in Hinckley, England, on Tuesday.

While the royal was going pretty slow, he still could pass for a suave agent in his jacket and helmet.

POOL New / Reuters Prince William at Triumph Motorcycle in Hinckley, England.

POOL New / Reuters Safety first for the duke.

POOL New / Reuters William didn't go very fast on the bike, but he looked very capable.

Here is footage of the ride:

After his visit to the motorcycle factory, the Duke of Cambridge stopped by the MIRA Technology Park for a few laps in an Aston Martin. Coincidentally, that’s one of the same cars that Bond likes to drive.

William is no stranger to fast cars and has made his love of motorcycles known.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince William leaves the Coworth Polo Club on his Ducati motorbike after playing in the Westbury Shield charity polo match on July 5, 2009 in Ascot, England.

“I don’t know what it is about bikes, but I’ve always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small. I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes,” William said, according to Hello Magazine.

“It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax,” he added at the time. “But I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it.”

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA via Getty Images Princes William and Harry at a practice session for a Motorcycle Rally to benefit UNICEF in Oct. 2008.

While he used to be an avid rider, the duke has reportedly given it all up because of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.