Princess Diana Reportedly Refused To Wear Chanel For A Heartbreaking Reason

The late Princess Diana reportedly couldn’t bear to wear Chanel after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

And it all has to do with the label’s iconic logo.

Earlier this month, Australian designer Jayson Brundson told Harper’s Bazaar he recalled an interesting detail from an encounter he had with the Princess of Wales shortly after her split.

Tim Graham via Getty Images

According to Brundson, he was helping Diana dress for a hospital event in Australia, when he found what he thought was a perfect pair of Chanel shoes to complement a cream Versace skirt suit she was wearing.

“She said, ‘No, I can’t wear linked C’s, the double C,’” Brundson told the magazine.

“I asked why, and she said, ‘It’s Camilla and Charles,’” referring to Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, who was romantically linked to Charles during his marriage to Diana.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Chanel’s logo.

Although Diana had worn the French designer in the past, Brundson said her refusal to sport the label “was definitely the timing, it being post-divorce.”

“The shoes were quite boldly Chanel,” he added. “I think they had gold linked C’s on them. And I think for photo optics, people would have honed in on that considering it was so fresh after the divorce as well.”

Prince Charles and Camilla eventually married in 2005.