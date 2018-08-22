3 Vintage Princess Diana Looks, And How To Get Them Now

Before the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex became royal style icons, Princess Diana was serving up some seriously effortless looks.
The people’s princess was a master of casual-cool style, but she appeared no less comfortable in dresses and gowns, even when they came with a 25-foot train. She loved supporting British designers and wasn’t afraid to take a few risks with her style, often stepping out in bright colors and bold prints. As Vogue once noted, Diana “wasn’t one to follow trends, and her style choices were in keeping with royal protocol while still seeming personal.”
If we could, we’d emulate every piece of Princess Di’s wardrobe. Below, check out three vintage looks she wore and find out how to re-create them yourself.
