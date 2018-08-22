STYLE & BEAUTY
3 Vintage Princess Diana Looks, And How To Get Them Now

Let the people's princess inspire your fall 2018 transition wardrobe.
Before the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex became royal style icons, Princess Diana was serving up some seriously effortless looks.

The people’s princess was a master of casual-cool style, but she appeared no less comfortable in dresses and gowns, even when they came with a 25-foot train. She loved supporting British designers and wasn’t afraid to take a few risks with her style, often stepping out in bright colors and bold prints. As Vogue once noted, Diana “wasn’t one to follow trends, and her style choices were in keeping with royal protocol while still seeming personal.” 

If we could, we’d emulate every piece of Princess Di’s wardrobe. Below, check out three vintage looks she wore and find out how to re-create them yourself. 

  • 1. The Little Blue Dress
    Princess Diana wore this blue dress to London's Royal Albert Hall to watch a performance of "Swan Lake" by the English Nation
    Princess Diana wore this blue dress to London's Royal Albert Hall to watch a performance of "Swan Lake" by the English National Ballet in 1997. The classic silhouette is timeless, while the color is light and fun. Also note her slingback kitten heels, which have made their way back into fashion for 2018.
  • Get The Look:
    <strong><a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/french-connection-whisper-light-a-line-dress-100-exclusive?ID=282
    French Connection A-line dress, $148; Steve Madden clutch, $48; Marchesa statement necklace, $39.97; Carvela kitten heels, $94
  • 2. The Gingham Pants
    <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/gingham-summer-2018-trend_us_5b2d4804e4b0040e2742c920" target="_blank">Gingham<
    Gingham is another trend that has stood the test of time, making it feel both timeless and modern at once. Diana paired classic red and white gingham pants with a red sweater and white loafers for this effortlessly cool look, which she sported back in 1986. It's pretty much the perfect transition outfit. 
  • Get The Look:
    <strong><a href="https://www.revolve.com/etoile-pant/dp/CAPU-WP13/" target="_blank">Capulet Etoile pants</a>, $128</strong>;
    Capulet Etoile pants, $128; ﻿H&M sweater, $12.99; Milano technical dress shirt, $48; Sperry Sayel Away sneakers, $59.95
  • 3. The All-White Ensemble
    This Princess Di look, for a shopping trip in London in 1994, is another great look for the summer-to-fall transition period.
    This Princess Di look, for a shopping trip in London in 1994, is another great look for the summer-to-fall transition period. And for all those fashion purists, there's still plenty of time to get all your white-wearing in before Labor Day (but if we're being honest, that fashion rule is outdated and you should just wear whatever you want, whenever you want.) 
  • Get The Look:
    <strong><a href="https://www.dsw.com/en/us/product/marc-joseph-new-york-east-village-loafer/401311?activeColor=063" target="_
    Marc Joseph loafers, $89.98; ﻿Coldwater Creek linen boyfriend jacket, $89.95; Kotn fitted turtleneck, $45Everlane high-waisted skinny jeans, $68

Princess Diana Style Evolution
