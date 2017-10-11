Princess Nokia Reveals She Threw Soup On Racist Subway Rider In Viral Video

Princess Nokia is taking credit for throwing soup on a racist subway passenger Tuesday.

Footage of a drunken white man identified as Paul Lawson repeatedly calling a group of black teens a racial slur has been making the rounds on social media. Holding a Lime-a-Rita on the L train in New York City, the man verbally assaults the group while another man tries to block his path to the passengers.

New Yorkers kicking racists ass one at a time pic.twitter.com/yRUBD3kXIs — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 10, 2017

“I talk shit cause I know I can cause I’m a lawyer. I went to NYU Law,” the man said. He then shouts “First Amendment” and says “n****r” several times. Passengers confront the man and the train comes to a stop.

“Say it again. This man is a racist. This man is on the L-train on the way to Brooklyn saying the N-word,” Princess Nokia is heard saying as she holds up a phone. “I’m going to put this on the news. Everybody’s going to know what a bigot you are.”

As the doors open, passengers force the man off the train. When he tries to board the train again to get his belongings, the Afro-Puerto Rican rapper throws soup on him and she and another passenger try to kick him off.

Nokia, whose legal name is Destiny Frasqueri, tweeted her account of the incident early Wednesday morning. She said she slapped the man after he called the group of teenage boys the racial slur. It was a “painful and humiliating” experience, but the Harlem rapper said that she “will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters.”

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The important matter is:



I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

I witness blatant racism in public constanly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go Un defended — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

But I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

Lawson addressed his racist outburst on Facebook in a post Gothamist captured in a screenshot. He said he used the word to “mak[e] a point” and that he feels “bad” but he’s “not that sorry.” He also said that he’s “getting help.” The local outlet also reports that Lawson said he was a “race-baiter in this context, not a racist,” and that he “enjoys getting a rise out of people.”

Lawson has gone on a racist rant before, according to Gothamist. In May, he reportedly taunted a black man on a train for 20 minutes. Joe Fuller captured that incident on video.

“The black guy is like, ‘You’re yelling racist and hateful things at people, we don’t do that in New York, that’s just not what’s going to happen,’” Fuller told Gothamist. ”[Lawson] kept saying that black people shouldn’t live in Bed-Stuy ... so the guy pushes him off the train and he tries to come back — the same way in the other video — and the guy punches him in the face twice and the doors shut on him. Everyone clapped.”