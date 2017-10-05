Police Capture 2 Escaped Convicts Inside An Actual Escape Room

Two convicts who escaped a prison in Canada were recaptured in the most ironic place.

Police officers in Edmonton found Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, 20, inside an adventure game company’s “escape room” at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to media reports.

Authorities described the escapees as “violent offenders with a history of weapons offenses.” They jumped a fence at the Edmonton Institution for Women around 24 hours earlier and escaped.

Edmonton Police Escaped prisoners Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, left, and Samantha Faye Toope, right, were arrested at an escape room challenge business.

A local resident recognized the wanted women and tipped cops to their presence at Sidequests Adventures, a downtown business that hosts interactive games where players have to solve puzzles to leave a locked room. Co-owner Rebecca Liaw was showing the women the escape room when officers found them.

“It’s funny and ironic that escaped convicts run into an escape room and get caught,” Liaw’s husband and fellow co-owner, Jonathan Liaw, told The Edmonton Journal.