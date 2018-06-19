Priyanka Chopra Pens Memoir To 'Shatter Glass Ceilings'

Actress Priyanka Chopra is writing a memoir that will detail her journey to fame and, she says, hopefully “inspire people ― especially women.”
The memoir, titled Unfinished, will be published simultaneously in India, the U.S. and Britain next year, according to the Times of India.
Chopra said in a press release that “the flavor of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me.”
“I have always been a private person, I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now,” she said. “I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people ― especially women ― to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings,” she said.
“Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m proof of it.”
Chopra first saw fame at age 17 in the beauty pageant circuit when she won Miss India and took home the Miss World crown the following year. She went on to become an actress, producer, activist and UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
“I met Priyanka Chopra for the first time when she delivered the Penguin Annual Lecture in New Delhi in 2017, and was amazed at the way people in the audience, and especially young women, responded to her words, her provocation and her rallying cry,” Meru Gokhale, editor-in-chief of literary publishing at Penguin Random House India, told the Times of India.
Gokhale also said that the publishing house is “committed to publishing strong female role models, and are immensely proud of having Priyanka Chopra on that list.”
Whether Chopra’s book will touch on her burgeoning romance with singer Nick Jonas remains to be seen. We’ll just have to wait until next year.