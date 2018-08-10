Pro-Trump Artist Covers Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Trump Stars In Protest

President Donald Trump’s often-vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame star sprouted 50 some-odd duplicates this week.
An anonymous conservative street artist told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his crew affixed the vinyl, adhesive-backed stars early Thursday after a vandal last month obliterated Trump’s real star with a pickax.
The Trump-supporting street artist, who said his crew is called “The Faction,” said he spent $1,000 on the fake stars. He said the project was motivated by the destruction of the president’s star and this week’s vote by the West Hollywood City Council to recommend its permanent removal.
“Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up,” the artist told the publication.
An onlooker said one of the stickers was placed over disgraced actor Kevin Spacey’s star.
The stickers were quickly peeled off. A Walk of Fame maintenance crew member said workers began removing the stars at 5 a.m. Thursday, and eventually “found about 50 stars.”
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the Walk of Fame, previously said it won’t remove any of the real stars, including Trump’s, because they are “considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”
Trump was awarded his star for his work on the Miss Universe pageant. The Chamber of Commerce said after the latest attack on Trump’s star that it would immediately begin repair work.