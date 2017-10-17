Fashion designer and “Project Runway” star Mychael Knight died on Tuesday in a Georgia hospital, according to TMZ and various news sources. Details are still unknown. He was 39.
In a post on Obvious magazine’s website, Knight’s family writes, “We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”
Knight was among the finalists of “Project Runway” Season 3 and a fan favorite, ultimately coming in fourth place. He would later return “Project Runway All Stars.” In addition to his reality TV success, Knight’s other accomplishments reportedly include designing custom shirts for Starbucks, creating his own line of lingerie and developing his own fragrance, Majk.
Following the news, many posted tributes to the designer on social media:
Knight’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
This story is developing ...
