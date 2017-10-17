Fashion designer and “Project Runway” star Mychael Knight died on Tuesday in a Georgia hospital, according to TMZ and various news sources. Details are still unknown. He was 39.

In a post on Obvious magazine’s website, Knight’s family writes, “We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”

Knight was among the finalists of “Project Runway” Season 3 and a fan favorite, ultimately coming in fourth place. He would later return “Project Runway All Stars.” In addition to his reality TV success, Knight’s other accomplishments reportedly include designing custom shirts for Starbucks, creating his own line of lingerie and developing his own fragrance, Majk.

Following the news, many posted tributes to the designer on social media:

I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 17, 2017

RIP MYCHAEL KNIGHT...you are missed. You are loved. My heart is heavy 😔😞😪 can't stop crying pic.twitter.com/HPkk7TPHCe — Sexpert Tyomi (@Glamazontyomi) October 17, 2017

A post shared by The RESPONSIBLE one (@itowandabraxton) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

RIP, Mychael Knight. I interviewed him many years ago. He was such a kind person. I only watched @ProjectRunway because of him. pic.twitter.com/t2SYeuwuEc — Clay (@claycane) October 17, 2017

RIP Mychael Knight. Remembering your work and your final runway walk from your NYFW show a few weeks ago 😓❤ pic.twitter.com/UOsXlrtgJh — Malikah Kelly (@malikahkelly) October 17, 2017

RIP Mychael Knight 🙏🏾💔 — BALDIE (@baldheadgyrl) October 17, 2017

Rest in peace @MychaelKnight! We loved watching you on @ProjectRunway. Your style will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AjnSOHxu6i — ESSENCE (@Essence) October 17, 2017

OMG I loved him! https://t.co/inas2lp30J — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) October 17, 2017

Knight’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.