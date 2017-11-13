Foul-Mouthed State Prosecutor Berates, Threatens Uber Driver

A Texas prosecutor identified as the woman heard in an audio clip berating an Uber driver has been fired, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Driver Shaun Platt, 26, picked up Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner, 32, at a bar in Old East Dallas on Friday.

During the ride, Warner, who was apparently in an inebriated state, reportedly struck and hurled insults at Platt after he asked her to clarify directions to her residence.

Platt stopped the vehicle and asked Warner to get out. When she refused, he called police.

“Oh, my God, you’re an idiot. You are a legitimate retard,” a woman, identified as Warner by The Dallas Morning News, can be heard saying on an audio recording Platt posted to Facebook. “I want to go home so badly but you’re so stupid. I want the cops to come so that they can fuck you up, that’s what I want.”

When Platt asks her to exit his vehicle, the woman informs him she is a county employee.

“Dude, everything’s being reported,” she says. “I’m an assistant district attorney so shut the fuck up.”

She then accuses Platt of “kidnapping,” to which he replies, “It’s not kidnapping, ma’am. You’re free to leave.”

The woman continues to berate Platt until police arrive on the scene. However, instead of taking her into custody, authorities reportedly gave her a ride home.

While Platt told The Dallas Morning News that “my only hope is that she learns from this and she apologizes,” the outlet revealed Monday that Warner had been fired.

“Her behavior is contrary to this office’s core principle of integrity, and it will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Faith Johnson told the paper in a written statement.

Twitter Uber driver Shaun Platt said he wants an apology.

Contacted by HuffPost on Monday, a spokesperson for Dallas police said, “We’re still trying to gather information about this case.”

Uber told HuffPost they are looking into the incident in question. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There’s two sides to every event. I hope the public will wait to know all the facts before making their minds up. Jody is an honorable prosecutor and the Dallas Co DAs office is lucky to have her. @debruijneline @dallasnews https://t.co/7R9fCneXcJ — Lawyer Peter Schulte (@AttyPeteSchulte) November 12, 2017

Warner deactivated her Twitter account Monday, the same day former Dallas prosecutor Peter Schulte took to her defense.

“There’s two sides to every event,” Schulte tweeted. “I hope the public will wait to know all the facts before making their minds up. Jody is an honorable prosecutor and the Dallas Co DAs office is lucky to have her.”