Pullin' Up In Provo: HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Utah

Week six of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip brought us to Provo, Utah.

Provo boasts the nation’s highest overall sense of well-being, according to a 2014 Gallup-Healthways survey. So what is it about the city that makes its 117,000 residents so happy? Well, for one, it has more candy shops than bars, and the mountain views are breathtaking.

Additionally, there’s so much to do! The Provo area is a dream for any fan of physical activity. Think cycling, running, hiking, fly-fishing, climbing and more. Between the Provo River and the Timpanogos Cave National Monument, with its limestone caverns, you get both incredible scenery and glorious movement.

HuffPost spent some time talking to locals at Provo City Library and held a panel to learn about Mormon millennials ― a topic especially near and dear to Provo, which is home to Brigham Young University.

