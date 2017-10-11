The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Provo, Utah

Travelers may automatically think of Salt Lake City when considering a visit to Utah. However, if spectacular scenery, cozy eateries and rich history are your travel goals, then Provo deserves a spot on your itinerary, too. Set in the verdant Utah valley, the Provo area was home to the indigenous Ute tribe before the arrival of Mormon leaders who chose the spot for their first colony beyond Salt Lake. Now, the city is known for Brigham Young University, a proximity to the mountains of Sundance Resort and the careful preservation of many local historic sites.
It turns out this place is pretty photogenic, too. We took to Instagram for a tour of the most photo-worthy spots in and around Provo. Take a look!
