Punk Band NOFX Apologizes For Saying 'At Least' Vegas Victims 'Were Country Fans'

Punk rockers are known for pushing boundaries, but one band crossed a line.

NOFX apologized Thursday for an insensitive joke about the victims of a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas. At least 58 people died when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October.

“I can’t sleep, no one in my band can. What we said in Vegas was shitty and insensitive and we are all embarrassed by our remarks,” read a statement posted to NOFX’s Instagram. “So we decided we will all get together to discuss and write an in depth, sincere, and honest apology because that’s what the people we offended and hurt deserve.”

Frontman Fat Mike and guitarist Eric Melvin commented about the 2017 shooting while performing Sunday at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, which also took place in Las Vegas.

“We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot. Hooray,” Fat Mike said. Dave Farra and Jason Mahoney of radio station X1075 tweeted a video of the event on Monday.

“I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band,” Melvin responded, as the audience began to boo.

“At least they were country fans and not punk rock fans,” Fat Mike replied.

NOFX thought it would be "hilarious" to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said "at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans". This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

Many fans and Vegas residents were appalled by the band’s remarks.

Fuck @NOFXband. SO punk rock of them. They have the right to say whatever they want; but, #Vegas has the right to make sure #NOFX is never welcome there again. #KickRocks #Route91 https://t.co/uhocbfIsKz — Chris Kael (@5FDPChrisKael) May 30, 2018

I’ve been a fan of @FatMike_of_NOFX and his band since I was a kid. His comment about the Vegas shooting makes me sick. Fuck you. You just lost tons of fans. #pieceofshit — Tim Wishart (@ShaolinShogun) May 30, 2018

Dear #NOFX you're not funny and until you've had to run for your life while being shot at for ten minutes, you have no right to utter a single word about that night! Please don't return to Vegas. — Andrea (@drea1439) May 30, 2018

Stone Brewing — the company that manufactures the band’s beer and sponsors its music festival, which are both called Punk in Drublic ― announced Wednesday that it was cutting ties with NOFX.

Thank you @StoneGreg for cutting ties with NOFX! Stone has always been a world class organization and this further solidifies that fact. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/FblCgPliv5 — Jason Mahoney (@MahoneySucks) May 31, 2018

The founders of the Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival also issued an apology for NOFX’s on-stage behavior.