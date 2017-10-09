These 14 Purchases Also Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, which means charities and organizations are looking to increase awareness of the disease, as well as raise funds for research, cause and treatment.

If you’re looking for ways to get involved and give back during Breast Cancer Awareness month, it’s look no further than the goodies below that support to the cause.

Give the gift of giving back. Whether you’re looking for an item that helps you with regular breast cancer screenings, like this breast elixir, or this pink sports bra to show your support for the ta-tas, there’s something for everyone to give back in a major way.