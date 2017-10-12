Pushing Through Writers Block

Writers block is something that we all struggle with from time to time. As content creators, we need to know how to push through those blocks.

Every so often, I sit down at my computer and fail to find a topic to write about. The ideas seem to slow down to a screeching halt and I’m left trying to cobble something together that is of value for you.

I’m sure you know exactly what I’m talking about. Unfortunately, in many cases as soon as something is difficult, we give up.

That’s why you see so many blogs that have been abandoned and so many social media profiles that are out of date.

The moment something is hard, we take a step back.

There is only one way to fix this type of content block.

Start. Writing.

When I can’t think of anything to write about, I simply start writing what comes to mind. I write anything I can wrap my head around. Write about the weather, my dogs, my clients or my mood.

Something magical happens when you start. When you start, your action shifts the inertia you’re feeling and suddenly you go from blocked to inspired.

This principle applies to many things in business, when you run into problems, take action and push through instead of stopping.

The problem isn’t that you don’t have enough sales, the problem is that you’re not willing to get back on the horse and try and find more customers after rejection.

The problem isn’t your list size, the problem is you’ve stopped sharing why people should join your webinar, download your e-book or participate in your 7-day challenge.

The problem lies within you.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Your actions speak so loudly, I can not hear what you are saying.”

Businesses fail for a reason. There is a reason most authors only ever sell 200 copies of their book. There is a reason your business isn’t growing. Chances are, that reason lies within you.

Are you not taking action because it’s “too hard?” The moment you stop taking action, that is the moment you become stuck.

Do it imperfectly so that you can somehow get to the destination you say you want!

Stop saying you want to earn six figures if you won’t do the work.

Stop saying you want to write a book if you won’t make time to write.

You have a choice every single day to decide to do what it takes. Or...you can wait for something to shift and change. The longer you wait, the harder it gets.

The idea fairy will only dance with you for so long and if you’re not willing to learn the difficult moves that go along with learning how to salsa, chances are, you’ll be one of those people Emerson was talking about.

It is not easy, but it is SO worth it.

Don’t stop, keep going, lean into whatever it is you’re avoiding today, and take imperfect action over procrastination.