Russia Names Actor Steven Seagal Goodwill Ambassador To U.S. As Twitter Weeps

In the ever stranger world of politics, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that action movie actor Steven Seagal has been appointed special representative to improve Russian and U.S. humanitarian ties.
President Vladimir Putin said he hoped the appointment would serve as a symbol of improving the relationship between Moscow and Washington, Reuters reported.
The Foreign Ministry described Seagal’s new role as that of a goodwill ambassador charged with deepening ties between the two nations on culture, art and youth. A statement on the ministry’s Facebook page on Saturday said the position was “socio-political” and the actor would not be paid.
He might not be the most effective goodwill ambassador for Americans. He has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct.
Seagal has been a regular visitor to Russia for years, and Putin granted the American actor a Russian passport in 2016. He’s a close friend and staunch supporter of Putin, whom he has hailed as a “great world leader.” Seagal does not believe Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election.
Twitter was agog.