A missing Indonesian woman has been found dead inside the belly of a 23-foot-long python, village officials said.

Wa Tiba, 54, was last heard from on Thursday before she went to check on her vegetable garden near her village on Muna Island in central Indonesia, reported The Associated Press.

A search party on Friday discovered a reticulated python with a swollen belly about 50 yards from the garden where Tiba’s family found a few of her belongings earlier in the day, according to The Jakarta Post.

The villagers killed the snake and sliced it open to reveal Tiba’s dead body.

Warning: The video below is extremely graphic.

“When they cut open the snake’s belly they found Tiba’s body still intact with all her clothes,” said the village chief, Faris. “She was swallowed first from her head.”

To kill their prey, reticulated pythons wrap themselves around an animal and crush it, causing it to suffocate or go into cardiac arrest, according to the BBC.