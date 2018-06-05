Qatar Airways CEO Says Women Can’t Do His Job Because It’s Hard

Qatar Airways can’t be run by a woman, according to its current CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

During the International Air Transport Association’s annual conference in Sydney on Monday, a reporter asked Al Baker what he plans to do to bring more gender equality to airlines and bring more women into high-level positions, specifically in Middle Eastern airline companies.

“Well, it’s not in Qatar Airways,” Al Baker said of gender inequality in aviation, to which the reporter responded: “Well, certainly it’s being led by a man?”

“Of course it has to be led by a man. Because it is a very challenging position,” Al Baker responded, prompting gasps and groans from the room of reporters.

Al Baker, who’s been the CEO of Qatar Airways since 1997, was named chairman of the IATA’s board of governors for a one-year term just moments before his controversial comments.

Listen to audio of Al Baker’s comments below.

The audible gasp from the crowd as @qatarairways GCEO and @IATA Chairman Akbar Al Baker "jokes" only a man can be a CEO is amazing. Listen for yourself. @Qantas CEO Alan Joyce cutting him off was both good and bad, I suppose. #IATAAGM #iawa @WomenInAviation @WomenOfAviation pic.twitter.com/rrrFND3G5E — Seth Miller (@WandrMe) June 5, 2018

Al Baker attempted to clarify his comments in an interview with Bloomberg after the press conference.

“I was only referring to one individual. I was not referring to the staff in general,” he said.

He went on to list the efforts Qatar Airways has made toward gender equality, noting that more than 33 percent of the airline’s employees are women and it was the first airline in the Middle East to introduce female pilots.

“In Qatar we have no differentiation, female have equal opportunity like male... There is no gender inequality in Qatar Airways or in my country,” Al Baker said.