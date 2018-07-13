Queen Elizabeth Meets With Trump and Melania

PA Wire/PA Images Queen Elizabeth II stands with President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Queen Elizabeth II welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle on Friday as protests against their visit raged across Britain.

Trump’s motorcade pulled up to Windsor Castle in the afternoon. The Queen was waiting at a dais to greet the Trumps after they stepped out of the vehicle. They observed a military display, then went inside for a private tea.

PA Wire/PA Images President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, at Windsor Castle on July 13.

PA Wire/PA Images The Trumps stand alongside Queen Elizabeth II as they listen to the US national anthem at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II meets US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle https://t.co/3Q606Y04yc #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/VRXtDD1PP8 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 13, 2018

Trump had made it clear he was looking forward to his meet and greet with the monarch, who he described as a “tremendous woman” in an interview with The Sun. “I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well.”

The Trumps landed in London on Thursday following a whirlwind visit to Brussels, where the president hammered NATO member states for not contributing enough to defense spending, then announced in a press conference that he got them to speed up their spending commitments ― a claim that countries debunked.

Despite lauding the strength of the U.S.-U.K. “special relationship,” Trump ruffled feathers only hours after arriving in Britain. He criticized U.K. leadership in the Sun interview, which happened to go to print while Prime Minister Theresa May was hosting the first couple at a gala Thursday evening.