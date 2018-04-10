Queen Elizabeth Just Made A Very Diplomatic Joke About Trump And Obama

The royal family’s tendency to avoid bias is probably why both Trump and Obama weren’t invited ― or at least won’t be attending ― the royal wedding next month. Kensington Palace released a statement about the guest list on Tuesday.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders ― both U.K. and international ― is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding,” a spokesperson said. “Her Majesty’s government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household.”

Perhaps Trump and Obama will be up early, live-streaming like the rest of us.