Did Queen Elizabeth, the 92-year-old monarch of the United Kingdom, throw some subtle shade at President Donald Trump during his recent U.K. visit? It’s a popular theory that social media users are peddling this week, citing the royal’s interesting brooch choices as evidence.

Last Thursday, the day Trump landed in Britain, the Queen was spotted wearing a brooch that was reportedly gifted to her in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The pin, a vintage piece made from 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate, is known as the American State Visit Brooch.

The Queen's Not-So-Subtle Nod to Obama You May Have Missed During Trump's U.K. Visit. The Queen donned the American State Visit Brooch. The vintage ornament, a small green flower was a gift from former President Barack Obama/First Lady Michelle Obama during a state visit in 2011. pic.twitter.com/IWy7LiWJiT — Debbie (@Dangchick1) July 17, 2018

The following day, the Queen met with Trump at Windsor Castle and donned a different pin on her jacket: This time, a palm-leaf brooch that her mother wore at the state funeral for her father, King George VI.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user SamuraiKnitter, who’s been credited as the originator of the so-called “Brooch Warfare” theory, put it this way:

QE rolled up to tea with the tRUmps wearing the brooch her mother wore to her father's STATE FUNERAL. pic.twitter.com/NjeiP8w1hV — Bitch. STILL my superhero name. (@SamuraiKnitter) July 15, 2018

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth chose to wear the Sapphire Jubilee Brooch, a snowflake-shaped ornament given to her last year as a special gift from Canada.

It's called the Sapphire Jubillee Brooch, and it was given to the Queen of England as a gift for ruling for eleventy billion (okay, 65). From Canada. You know, who Trump's been screaming about and insulting. The commonwealth country and one of the UK's greatest allies. Them. — Bitch. STILL my superhero name. (@SamuraiKnitter) July 15, 2018

Okay, y'all, I know it's been a... well, a typical day in the Trump Timeline, but take heart and remember: Snowflake Brooch. HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/GCOKWwz2CB — Bitch. STILL my superhero name. (@SamuraiKnitter) July 16, 2018

The Queen does not typically comment on political matters so even if the brooches were a political statement and not mere coincidence, it’s unlikely that the monarch will ever own up to it.

Still, Twitter users have been having a field day with the idea.

A majestic triple troll, the Obama flower brooch, then one famously worn by Queen Mary at her father's funeral and rarely worn, and finally a gift from Canada. #QueenShade — Joseph Beefy Wombat Poppet (@SqueakyVelvet) July 18, 2018

amazing thread detailing the absolutely insane levels of shade the Queen was giving Trump on his visit. I'm no royalist but fuck yeah Her Madge https://t.co/0SizC9BQep — Dan Hett (@danhett) July 16, 2018

Queen Elizabeth wore brooch the Obamas gave her as Trump arrived in UK.



